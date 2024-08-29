Engagement, expanding ties with all countries Iran’s policy

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation he received from Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday night where he also stated, “If Iran is forced to do something by sanctions and pressure, the country’s approach and behavior will definitely be pushed in another direction.”

Referring to the historical background of the relations between Iran and Norway, President Pezeshkian stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in expanding interactions with Norway, and it is hoped that these constructive talks will further strengthen and consolidate the relations between the two countries in line with establishing peace and stability and increasing security in the world.

Emphasizing the key role of Iran in creating security in the region and the world, the president said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to spread peace and friendship and condemns any aggression anywhere in the world. He also said that Tehran is ready to cooperate to stop violence and insecurity in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian lashed out at the US government's violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA, and complained about the inaction of the European countries that failed to live up to their commitments to the agreement.

Islamic Republic of Iran fulfilled all its obligations within the framework of JCPOA, but it was the United States that withdrew the JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018, he criticized.

In addition to withdrawing US from the JCPOA, it is a matter of regret to say that the European countries did not implement one signle of their obligations under the JCPOA, Pezeshkian asserted.

The prime minister of Norway, for his part, expressed his concern about the escalation in the region, especially the attacks of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, and said that Norway condemns Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza and its disastrous consequences.

Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, was one of the first European countries that recognized the Palestinian people in the formation of an independent state, Gahr Støre said, further hoping that Israeli aggression against Palestinians will end as soon as possible.

