2 killed in tire explosion at Delta maintenance area: report

The Boeing 757-232 jet belonging to Delta Air Lines had been undergoing maintenance at a Delta Technical Operations Maintenance (Delta TechOps) hangar since Sunday. It remains unclear what caused the explosion. However, according to FOX 5 Atlanta sources, the tire had already been removed from the plane at the time.

The blast “sent a piece of metal flying like a missile,” killing two employees instantly, while another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to local WSB-TV.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Mirko Marweg, 58, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, RT reported.

Delta TechOps President and Operations Chief John Laughter confirmed the deaths of two team members. “Tragically, two of our team members involved passed away, and one other team member was seriously injured,” Laughter said in a statement shared by the media, offering support for the victims’ families and promising an investigation into the incident.

