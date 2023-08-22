US approves $12 bn Apache helicopter sale to Poland

Poland decided last year to seek the Apaches to replace its aging Soviet-era helicopter fleet as concerns mounted over the war in Ukraine, according to France 24.

The sale "will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations," a State Department statement said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed the purchase on social media, adding that "until the procedures are completed and the purchased helicopters are delivered to Poland, the US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own resources."

Poland announced in January that it plans to spend four percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year -- well above the NATO target of two percent.

In June, it received the first Abrams tanks as part of a $1.4 billion deal for the combat vehicles previously used by the US Marine Corps.

Last year, Poland bought another 250 Abrams in a more modern M1A2 variant, which are expected to be delivered in late 2024. It will be the first country outside the United States with tanks.

RHM/PR