An unknown fighter jet crashes in Syria’s Deir Ezzor

This unknown fighter crashed in the area in suburbs of " Deir Ezzor" in Syria. This area is under the control of the Syrian army.

Before crashing in the Deir Ezzor countryside, the warplane had targeted "allied positions" in the al-Muhassan area east of Deir Ezzor city.

An unidentified warplane has crashed in the Islah al-Boleel area of Deir Ezzor's countryside, under the control of the Syrian army, Al Mayadeen reported.

Field sources have announced that this fighter jet bombarded some positions of allied forces of the Syrian army in “ Al-Muhassan Sharq” region before crashing in the suburbs of Deir Ezzor.

MA/6210052