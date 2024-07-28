12 killed by heavy rains, floods in eastern Sudan

On Friday, heavy rains and floods impacted several cities in eastern Sudan, causing extensive damage to homes and flooding large portions of shelter centers for displaced people. The floods exacerbated the plight of thousands residing in these shelters.

In an earlier report, the Sudanese Meteorological Authority had expected a rise in the water levels of the Gash River, which flows through Kassala city, the state's capital. Citizens were urged to be alert and stay away from the banks of the seasonal river.

Flooding is a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happening between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

This year's rainy season has further compounded the hardships faced by those affected by the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Data published by the UN International Organization for Migration in June showed that more than 7.7 million individuals have been internally displaced within Sudan since the conflict began last April, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighboring countries.\

MNA/ PR