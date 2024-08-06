At least 139 killed, wounded due to heavy rains in Sudan

"Seven states were affected by the rains and floods, and 5,575 homes were damaged," Xinhua reported, citing the statement of Al-Fadil Mohamed Mahmoud, director of the general directorate of health emergencies at the ministry.

The health conditions in other states were stable, he said, noting that the ministry is concerned with adopting necessary measures to combat rainy season epidemics.

Flooding is a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happening between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

