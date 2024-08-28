Iran, UAE FMs stress expansion of relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday night.

During the phone talk, the Emirati foreign minister congratulated Araghchi upon being selected as Iran's foreign minister and wished him success in his mission.

Referring to his country's desire to continue the development of bilateral relations as well as the continuation of regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Al Nahyan called for the further expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the new era.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked his Emirati counterpart and congratulated him upon being selected as the UAE's deputy prime minister, wishing him success in his mission.

The two sides also called for the continuation of talks for the development of bilateral cooperation in different fields including economy, consular issues, and security.

