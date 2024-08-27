Responding to emerging, complex threats priority

Emphasizing that the hegemony of the enemy had collapsed before the culture of Resistance, the Iranian defense chief called for generating power based on the multilateralism approach.

Saying that creating the ability to respond to emerging and complex threats based on new technologies will be one of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense, Nasirzadeh cited that by moving on the edge of technology and relying on new models of cooperation and less used opportunities, the advanced and indigenous equipment needed by the armed forces will be provided.

By utilizing hardware and software components, we will develop active deterrence to repel any type of threat, he underlined.

MP/6207992