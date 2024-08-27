  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2024, 8:44 AM

Iran Defense minister:

Responding to emerging, complex threats priority

Responding to emerging, complex threats priority

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says that responding to emerging and complex threats would be a priority for his ministry.

Emphasizing that the hegemony of the enemy had collapsed before the culture of Resistance, the Iranian defense chief called for generating power based on the multilateralism approach.

Saying that creating the ability to respond to emerging and complex threats based on new technologies will be one of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense, Nasirzadeh cited that by moving on the edge of technology and relying on new models of cooperation and less used opportunities, the advanced and indigenous equipment needed by the armed forces will be provided.

By utilizing hardware and software components, we will develop active deterrence to repel any type of threat, he underlined.

MP/6207992

News ID 220244

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News