The Russian newspaper "Komsomolskaya Pravda" reported that the Russian intelligence services published a report that on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which are to be held on October 26, the US government is dissatisfied with the balance of political power in Georgia and hopes for a coup in Tbilisi.

This Russian newspaper pointed out that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was informed of the US plan, whose main purpose is to support the opposition in Georgia and prevent the victory of the "Dream" ruling party in the country.

"Of course, this scenario is not new: distorting the facts and promoting, and inciting people to be in the streets and bloodshed... in fact, this scenario has been played out many times in different countries," the source noted, noting that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service rejects the hypothesis that the Georgian opposition is capable of carrying out the coup plan; because despite all the efforts of the West, the opposition is still collapsing.

Despite street protests and condemnation from the West, Georgia passed a law on "foreign agents" in June that has greatly escalated internal tensions in the country. This law, which the opponents call the "Russian law", has faced the interventionist statements of the United States and Europe and has significantly reduced the possibility of Georgia joining the European Union.

During this period, Tbilisi's relations with Moscow have improved and Tbilisi has refused to impose international sanctions against Russia after this country's military operations on Ukraine in February 2021.

MNA