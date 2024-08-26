  1. Technology
Iranian inventor wins gold at Switzerland Int'l competition

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Ali Ahmadabadi Asl Alamdari of Iran won gold at the 4th International Invention and Innovation Competition held in Switzerland from August 16 to 18.

The young Iranian expert works in an emergency care center in the city of Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

Alamdari won the gold medal for inventing a bleeding prevention pad that has a sensor mechanism for measuring the moisture and temperature of the wound.

The 4th International Competition for Inventors and Innovators was held virtually in Geneva for Inv members of the International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA).

According to the official website of the IFIA, Inv members refer to a group of inventors who hold the title of Inv. The title stands for inventors and innovators.

