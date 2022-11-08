Iranian scholar wins gold at iENA 2022 in Germany

Iranian scholar Kambiz Mehdizadeh won a gold medal at the international trade fair for “Ideas – Inventions – New Products” iENA 2022.

This event was held from October 27 to 30 in Nuremberg, Germany. 530 inventions from 26 countries were on display at the iENA 2022.

The event has been sponsored by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA), the World Invention Intellectual Property Association, and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany in Nurnberg.

