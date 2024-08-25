Palestinians to be final winners in battle against tyranny

The blood of the innocent Palestinians who have been killed by Israel will eventually make the Palestinian nation victorious against the regime, the spokesman said in a post on X on Sunday that marks Arabeen Day.

Arbaeen is the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS) who is hailed by Muslims for his fight against the tyrant of his time Yazid.

Kan'ani also said that today the lesson that one can learn from Arbaeen is to take the path of righteousness and support the oppressed people of Palestine. Another lesson is the standing up to the tyrants who have killed more 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza during nearly 11 months, most of them women and children, he added.

MNA