Iran will 'resolutely' continue to boost defense power

“The path to promotion of defense [power] with the aim of active deterrence will strongly continue, and defense technologies will be used to overcome the existing stumbling blocks in the country,” Nasirzadeh said.

He made the remarks on Thursday as he started his new mission as Iran’s defense chief after garnering the most number of confidence votes in the history of the Islamic Revolution.

He stressed the need to accelerate defense activities in the light of existing threats facing the country.

Nasirzadeh highlighted the significance of Iran’s defense industry and said concepts such as self-belief and self-reliance have been manifested in the defense industry, which can serve as a model for the promotion of all the other industries of the country.

In recent years, Iranian military experts and engineers have made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

MNA/