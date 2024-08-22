US Navy plans to invest $11.5 billion in 4 new ships

Dated August 14, a notification from naval authorities to the US Congress indicates that the US Navy will acquire three San Antonio-class LPD Batch II amphibious ships and one America-class LHD to be constructed between fiscal years 2025 and 2027 as part of a “multi-ship procurement” project, approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, according to USNI News, Zona Militar reports.

According to statements by US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, “The ships acquired as part of this contract will support amphibious assault missions and special operations for the US Marines, transporting them to the theater of operations and supporting humanitarian and contingency missions.” He also added that “This award demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to maintaining 31 amphibious warships and prudent use of taxpayer funds.”

Based on the information provided to Congress by the Navy, the LPD-33 would be acquired in fiscal year 2025 for an estimated value of $2.2 billion, while the LPD-34 in fiscal year 2027 for $2.3 billion, and the LPD-35 in fiscal year 2029 for $2.4 billion. The agreement would also include the purchase of an America-class LHD named Helmand Province (LHA-10) for $4.6 billion, to be built at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

MNA/PR