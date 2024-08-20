Russia hopes Armenia will not abandon EAEU because of US, EU

Participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is beneficial for Yerevan. And Moscow hopes that Yerevan will not abandon the EAEU because of the US and the European Union (EU), which only promise investments and a "bright future", Director of the First CIS Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Mikael Agasandyan stated in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The relations between Moscow and Yerevan within the framework of EAEU are based on mutually beneficial cooperation. There is no need to be an expert or a politician in order to see that the union is clearly beneficial for Yerevan. It is mainly due to this [that] the economic growth in Armenia shows a respectable positive dynamics," Agasandyan said, News Armenia reported.

Commenting on Yerevan's policy of rapprochement with NATO and the EU, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Armenia has "swallowed" the West's “bait.”

"Here, our partners [in Armenia] probably have swallowed the bait of the West, which promises them investments, technologies, and a bright future. This approach has already been used several times in the region. And we all know and see very well what has happened," said Agasandyan.

MA/PR