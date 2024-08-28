Armenia dismisses reports on firing on Azerbaijan positions

“The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on August 28 at around 06:45 a.m. units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the southwestern part of the border does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry reminded that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and/or related cases, Public Radio of Armenia reported.

These two countries have made such claims several times. Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have had two bloody wars, and despite Baku's military superiority, peace has not been achieved between these two countries.

The Republic of Azerbaijan, with a history of two wars in the Caucasus, held an exercise with various types of combat helicopters on Tuesday, an exercise prepared to hunt down armored equipment of a hypothetical enemy.

MA/PR