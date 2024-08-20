Lebanon’s Hezbollah targets two more Israeli positions

In a statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new attacks on the positions of the Zionist army in the north of the occupied territories.

In support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and valiant resistance, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Marj position with missile weapons and directly targeted it, Lebanon's Hezbollah Information Office stated.

The attacks of the Zionist regime’s forces on the southern regions of Lebanon are still continuing.

According to the report, the area around the town of "Bani Haiyyan" in southern Lebanon was also targeted by the artillery of the Zionist regime with the prohibited phosphorus bullets.

