Hezbollah pounds Israeli military centers in Golan, Galilee

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that in line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave and honorable resistance, its combatants targeted the headquarters of the 146th Division in Giaton with katyusha rockets.

Lebanon's Hezbollah also hit the positions of the Zionist forces in the occupied Golan and Galilee in a missile attack.

Hezbollah said in a statement that in response to the Israeli enemy's attack on Bekaa Valley, Islamic Resistance combatants heavily bombarded the command headquarters of the Golan Brigade 210 in the Nafah barracks, as well as the Artillery Battalion and the Armored Brigade of the 210th Division in the Yarden barracks.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

