Hezbollah fires 75 rockets at northern occupied lands

News sources reported that dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north of occupied Palestine.

Zionist media also reported that more than 75 rockets have been fired to the north of the occupied territories since Tuesday morning.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and help its brave and honorable resistance, Hezbollah combatants crushed Israel's Branit Barracks with appropriate weapons.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

