Siren sounded in Kabri in occupied territories

Al-Mayadeen reporter announced that Lebanese Resistance forces also set the center of Jalul Alam of the Zionist regime on fire.

At the same time, the sound of an alarm can be heard in Shatula in West Galilee.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6201823