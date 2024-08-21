Israel launches extensive attacks on Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry announced that at least four people were killed following the Israeli airstrikes on the country's Ad-Dahira region.

The Israeli aggression left at least two people injured in Ad-Dahira, according to the Lebanese ministry.

During the attacks of the Israeli fighters, 2 bombs hit a village in the south of Lebanon, leaving 3 relief team members injured, the reports added.

The Israeli regime also carried out three airstrikes on the Ayta ash Shab village,

An Israeli drone attacked the city of Houla and an artillery unit of the Zionist regime bombed two areas in southern Lebanon.

On Monday night, eight people were killed in an aggressive attack carried out by the regime of Tel Aviv on the eastern areas of Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

