Israel’s evacuation orders worsening situation in Gaza: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that the regime’s repeated evacuation orders have led to waves of displacement, overcrowding, insecurity, and collapsing infrastructure.

It added that thousands of people in Gaza have no access to basic services due to Israel’s evacuation orders and severe shortages of essential supplies.

OCHA said the latest evacuation order released on Saturday for parts of Deir al Balah included sections of the Salah ad Din Road, a crucial passage for humanitarian missions.

"This has made it nearly impossible for aid workers to move along this key route," the office said. "The Coastal Road is not a viable alternative. The beaches along this route are now crowded with makeshift shelters for displaced Palestinians."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said nowhere in Gaza is safe anymore and death appears to be the "only certainty" for its people.

Louise Wateridge added that the people of Gaza are facing unprecedented challenges due to the Israeli-imposed siege on the territory.

Israel launched its barbaric campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Resistance groups conducted a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The regime has had in place a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced to a trickle the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

So far, Israel has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

AMK/PressTV