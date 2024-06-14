US must convince Israel to accept permanent ceasefire: Hamas

“The Israelis want the ceasefire only for six weeks and then they want to go back to the fight, which I think the Americans, till now, have not convinced the Israelis to accept (a permanent ceasefire),” Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, told CNN.

He said Hamas needed “a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians to determine their future by themselves, the reconstruction, the (lifting) of the siege … and we are ready to talk about a fair deal about the prisoners exchange.”

Hamdan also said that he didn’t know how many Zionists were kept as war prisoners inside the Gaza Strip.

“I don’t have any idea about that. No one has an idea about this,” he said, adding that the Israeli offensive to free four of the captives last Saturday killed three others, including an American citizen.

The Zionist regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which was carried out in retaliation for the regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

So far, the Israeli war has killed 37,202 people in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and wounded 84,932 others.

SD/IRN