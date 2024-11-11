Israeli crimes remain ‘stain’ on regime’s supporters: Hamas

Osama Hamdan, the Palestinian Resistance movement’s representative in Lebanon was speaking at a conference held in the Lebanese capital Beirut to address the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the regime has been waging a genocidal war since last October.

“These crimes of murder, starvation, thirst, disease, and displacement will remain a stain on all supporters and silent bystanders,” he said on Sunday.

Hamdan said such a stigma would continue to disgrace the regime’s allies and the silent onlookers “unless they act urgently to put an end to these brutal crimes, genocide, and the starvation war against our people, and to prosecute the occupation as a criminal entity hostile to humanity.”

The remarks came on the 401st day of the war that has claimed the lives of more than 43,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since its onset on October 7, 2023, following a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s Resistance groups.

“For the 401st day, the chapters of genocide, ethnic cleansing, horrific massacres, starvation, and dehydration inflicted by the Zionist occupation on more than two million Palestinians in Gaza continue,” the Hamas official said.

He denounced the regime for using starvation as a weapon, calling the approach “a brutal tool” and “a disgraceful barbaric tactic that only war criminals and those devoid of conscience would employ.”

According to Hamdan, the Gazans are also subject to an Israeli campaign of forced disappearance, which has caused thousands to vanish across the coastal sliver.

He also pointed to a now-36-day-long push by the regime against the northern parts of the territory that has featured its markedly stepping up its airstrikes and already suffocating siege against the targeted areas.

AMK/PressTV