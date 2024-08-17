Terrible explosions reported in ‘Safed’ in occupied territory

More than 40 rockets were fired from the south of Lebanon to the "Upper Galilee" region in the north of the occupied Palestine, and several Zionists were injured in the attack, the report added.

These media reported that the Upper Galilee region in the north of occupied Palestine was targeted by a massive missile and rocket attack, and a number of rockets hit this area, injuring Zionist settlers and causing a fire in the area.

Zionist media sources announced that more than 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon to northern occupied Palestine.

Zionist media admitted that a rocket attack from the south of Lebanon on the Zionist settlement "Mohanim" in the north of occupied Palestine caused a fire in this settlement.

Reports suggested that a large number of settlers were injured due to the explosion of a drone in the airspace of the Ramim region in the Galilee.

