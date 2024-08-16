Return of POWs to Iran proudest days of Islamic Revolution

Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard stated that return of Prisoners of War (POW) to the country is considered as the most promising and proudest days of the Islamic Revolution as Iran embraced its dear prisoners of war, the brave men who sacrificed their soul and body in fighting against Iraqi Ba'ath Party' during the eight years of Scared Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

It is no exaggerating to say that the days when the prisoners of war returned to the country is the proudest and most promising days in the history of the Islamic Revolution, the senior cleric emphasized.

He went on to say that prisoners of war remained faithful to the principles and values ​​of the Islamic Revolution and stood resistant enemy as the key pillar of the war and the powerful support during the eight years of the Sacred Defense.

Commemorating the 26th of Mordad (August 17), the Friday prayers leader said this day is a great day for the great nation of Islamic Iran who defended all sacred values of the Islamic Revolution in the battlefield with all their might despite the tortures they sustained in the solitary confinements and sanatoriums of Saddam's Baathist forces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard pointed to the massacring and genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and said that prisoners of war declared their unbreakable bond with Islam and the Palestinian nation to confront the Zionist enemy.

He then pointed to the superb performance of the Iranian athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics and noted that Iran participated in the Olympics with 40 athletes and won 12 coveted medals and stood at the first rank in the Islamic world, Southwest Asia, and North Africa and also above the countries including Argentina, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal.

