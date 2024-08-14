Russia terms Iran's defense achievement 'very impressive'

Andrey Belousov visited Iran's booth at the 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” in Russia on Tuesday.

Iranian defense industry experts briefed the Russian defense chief about Iran's achievements showcased in the exhibition.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum is underway in Moscow from August 12, with the presence of representatives from 83 countries, including Iran, China, India, and Belarus.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum has kicked off in the Patriot Exhibition Center near Moscow. Leading companies in the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products. The event is being held on August 12-14.

