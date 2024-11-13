West aims to keep dominance by undermining regional stability

  1. Politics
Russian defense minister:

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – In a bid to preserve its global dominance, the West is attempting to undermine regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"In order to preserve its role of the hegemon, the collective West is trying to undermine regional stability," Xinhua reported, citing Belousov's remarks at a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow on Tuesday.

He said that consequently, the participants of the expanded BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, focused on promoting a peaceful settlement of conflicts, and "the formation of a fair multipolar world order."

The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS kicked off in Moscow on Tuesday.

