  1. Technology
Aug 13, 2024, 5:26 PM

IRGC Gen.:

Iran defense capability matches its drone, missile power

Iran defense capability matches its drone, missile power

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base Brigadier General Ali Shadmani has emphasized that Iran’s defense capabilities are on par with its drone and missile power.

In an interview local Iranian media on the sideline of the 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” in Russia, Brigadier General Shadmani said the forum is a platform for countries to display their capabilities and achievements, and Iran will be putting on display its achievements in defense and drone industry.

He said that Iran’s defense industry has achieved great success in various fields, including cyber, naval and air equipment, and the country’s achievements in the defense industry are on the path of evolution.

Iran has made great achievements in the field of communications, laser technology and artificial intelligence, he added.

Brigadier General Shadmani also hailed the efforts and support of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic  Iran for setting up the Iranian pavilion and exhibiting part of the defense capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.

The 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” is being held from August 12-14 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds, Russia.

SD/IRN85566440

News ID 219474

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News