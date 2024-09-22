  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2024, 6:12 PM

Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest': WH

Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest': WH

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – A regional military escalation is not in Israel's "best interest," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday, as heightening tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of war.

"We don't believe that escalating this military conflict is in their best interest," Kirby said on ABC's "This Week," adding that the United States was "saying this directly to our Israeli counterparts."

"The tensions are much higher now than they were even just a few days ago," Kirby said, France 24 reported. 

But he added that "we still believe that there can be time and space for a diplomatic solution here and that's what we're working on."

The overnight rocket fire reached Kiryat Bialik on the edge of north Haifa.

The attacks follow a Friday airstrike on Beirut that killed 45 people -- including Hezbollah commanders -- and deadly blasts of communication devices (pagers) across Lebanon earlier in the week that left 39 dead and almost 3,000 wounded.

MA/PR

News ID 221706
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News