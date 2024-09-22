Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest': WH

"We don't believe that escalating this military conflict is in their best interest," Kirby said on ABC's "This Week," adding that the United States was "saying this directly to our Israeli counterparts."

"The tensions are much higher now than they were even just a few days ago," Kirby said, France 24 reported.

But he added that "we still believe that there can be time and space for a diplomatic solution here and that's what we're working on."

The overnight rocket fire reached Kiryat Bialik on the edge of north Haifa.

The attacks follow a Friday airstrike on Beirut that killed 45 people -- including Hezbollah commanders -- and deadly blasts of communication devices (pagers) across Lebanon earlier in the week that left 39 dead and almost 3,000 wounded.

