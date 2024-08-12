Vatican calls Iran to embrace dialoge aimed tension in WA

According to a Vatican statement, Parolin expressed the Pope’s “serious concern about what is happening in West Asia, reiterating the need to avoid in any way the widening of the very serious conflict underway and preferring instead dialogue, negotiation, and peace”.

Following the recent terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shokr in Lebanon and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he had traveled to Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, the Zionists are afraid of Iran's response and the Resistance groups in the region.

Although statistics show that about 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been martyred in Gaza, the Vatican has given Israel the right to self-defense and asked Hamas to release the Israeli prisoners.

On the other hand, the Vatican has also called for a cease-fire and an end to the war in Gaza and the sending of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

