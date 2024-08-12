Pressure on Israel necessary for Gaza cease-fire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday.

The two top diplomats were discussing regional developments in a phone call made at the request of Blinken, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said, according to Daily Sabah.

Fidan told Blinken that Israel's assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh shows Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is not interested in peace, Keçeli said.

He continued by highlighting that Hamas had previously displayed a positive stance for a cease-fire and that the U.S. needs to keep putting pressure on Israel, as he told Blinken that the escalation of tensions in the region was concerning. Israel needs to refrain from taking provocative steps that would lead to further spillover, Fidan said.

MNA