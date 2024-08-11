No enemy capable of invading Iran's soil: Army Cmdr.

Sayyari made the remarks addressing the Yazd Province's Martyrs National Congress on Saturday night.

Commemorating the memories of the eight years of sacred defense and the role of various forces on the battlefield, Sayyari stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its deterrence to the world during the war, and today the country continues to stand against the enemies with dignity.

He further pointed to the main role of Iran in the important events underway in the region and said that the status of the Islamic Republic in the international arena has been improved.

No one can dare invade Iran, he said adding that the ground forces of the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) not only have no shortage of weapons but have the ability to export them.

