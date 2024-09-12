Presence of foreigners hinders regional stability, security

Not only the presence of foreigners hinders the establishment of security, but also their presence disturbs the security and stability of the region, he said in his meeting with the deputy defense minister of Saudi Arabia ahead of the “World Peace and Security” Summit in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the implementation of the cooperation document signed between the two countries in China and the necessity of developing bilateral military cooperation, as well as promoting cooperation and coordination to improve regional security.

Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Sayyari left Tehran for Beijing at the head of a delegation on Wednesday, September 11.

The senior Iranian army general has traveled to China at the invitation of high-ranking officials in the East Asian country in order to participate in the World Peace and Security Summit.

