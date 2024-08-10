Iran shines at 1st Intl. Nuclear Science Olympiad

Seyed Abolfazl Mahdaei won a silver medal, and Seyed Mohammad Sajadiyan, Shayan Rezazadeh, and Ayda Bina won bronze medals, Tehran Times cited Iranian media as saying in a report.

The attendees comprised a mix of junior and senior high school students aged 20 years and below.

Pioneering participants included 14 countries of 55 contenders with 27 team leaders and 14 observers.

The contestants came as teams representing their respective countries, but they competed as individuals. Further, they were ranked according to the points they obtained in the two exams.

They competed in a grueling two-day examination of skills and knowledge in nuclear science.

The competition laid the ground for international nuclear education networks to showcase their programs to the first INSO participants and guests thereby creating potential long-term networks among international and national scientific and trade/business organizations.

The aim of INSO is to increase awareness of the peaceful applications of Nuclear Science and Technology. Alongside.

It also intends to popularize knowledge and understanding of nuclear science and technology (NST) to improve the nuclear scientific approach towards its uses and applications.

Enhancing the interest in NST among secondary school students, improving the teaching of NST at the secondary school level, and stimulating activities for interested students by way of independent and creative solutions for NST problems.

Moreover, it aims to promote international contacts and facilitate cordial relations, motivate participants to pursue NST professions and stimulate the founding and organization of National Nuclear Science Olympiads in the participating states.

