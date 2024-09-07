Iran grabs gold, ranks 9th in Computer Olympiad 2024 in Egypt

The Iranian team took part in the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2024) in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria and finished 9th in the scientific competition among 96 countries.

Amir Ali Asgari bagged a gold medal while Amir Hossein Farkhondehfar and Amir Reza Dorosti won silver medals. Parsa Farajpour walked away with a bronze, according to PressTV.

The Iranian team’s participation at the Egypt-hosted Computer Olympiad was virtual and online due to a delay in the issuance of visas for the students.

China, the United States and Poland took the first three podiums at the scientific event, which is organized by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Alexandria from September 1-8.

The International Olympiad in Informatics, which is one of five international science olympiads held annually, is regarded as the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary school and high school students around the world.

SD/