The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that it was building up forces, who were engaged in active hostilities against Ukrainian formations in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region, by sending tanks and other heavy tracked military equipment there, Sputnik reported.

"The columns marching to the areas of the tasks include the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trawls, heavy tracked vehicles, Ural and KamAZ vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also posted a footage showing the movement of the military equipment toward the Kursk Region.

On the morning of August 6, Ukrainian units, numbering up to 1,000 soldiers, attempted to seize a section of the Sudzha district in the Kursk region. According to a report delivered to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Russian forces halted the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) into the region. Gerasimov emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would end with the enemy's defeat and the restoration of control up to the state border.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the enemy has already lost up to 945 personnel and 102 pieces of armored equipment in the fighting in the region. The Investigative Committee noted that during the attempted invasion, several dozen Russian civilians, as well as military personnel, were injured. Acting Deputy Governor of the Kursk region, Andrey Belostotsky, reported that four people were killed, and the number of injured children has risen to nine.

A federal-level state of emergency has been declared in the Kursk region.

MNA