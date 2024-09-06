Gloomy, dark days await criminal executioners of Israel

Addressing the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers held in Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla of Tehran, Khatami advised the government officials in the administration of President Pezeshkian to act according to the sublime recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution precisely in order to achieve success in running the current affairs of the country.

He then pointed to the Israeli genocidal war waged against Palestinians in Gaza Strip for more than 11 months and noted that the criminal and child-killing Zionist regime, backed by the United States, has so far massacred more than 40,000 innocent people, mainly children, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Gloomy and dark days await the criminal Zionist executioners, he said, adding that the recent anti-Zionist demonstrations held across the occupied Palestine is solid evidence, showing that they [Zionist regime] is on the decline and heralds that this fake regime is going towards complete destruction.

