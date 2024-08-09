  1. World
Two Hezbollah forces martyred in Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced the martyrdom of its two other combatants on Friday in the Israeli airstrikes.

The Lebanese Resistance announced the attack on the command headquarters of the 769th brigade of the Zionist regime in Kiryat Shmona in north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah Military Media in a statement announced that two combatants of Hezbollah Resistance Movement named 'Mahdi Mahmoud Qusaybani' and 'Hadi Jihad Deeb' embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its valiant Resistance, the combatants of the Islamic resistance attacked the headquarters of the 769th brigade in Kiryat Shemona barracks with Katyusha rockets. 

