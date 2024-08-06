Israeli forces martyr 4 Palestinians in Tubas: min.

Israeli occupation forces shot live bullets at Palestinians, killing four individuals and injuring several others.

The four martyrs were revealed to be 14-year-old Bilal Izz al-Din, 36-year-old Aysar Mohammad Abu Urrah, and two 19-year-olds, Nour Mohammad Yassin al-Yassin and Aamid Yassin Ghanam, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Concurrently, Palestinian Resistance in the city of Tubas confronted the Zionist regime’s forces, where several Resistance combatants participated in attacks against Israeli occupation forces.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA