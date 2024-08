He made this trip at the invitation of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

The goal of this trip is to strengthen interactions and examine regional and international issues and bilateral political security relations.

During this trip, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the delegation will meet with the senior officials of Iran.

He will also meet with the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

