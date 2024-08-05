Iran-Russia relations ‘strategic, deep, long-term’

Speaking in his meeting with the visiting Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, General Bagheri emphasized that Iran and the Russian Federation have established friendly relations for years.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views with the aim of strengthening the level of interaction, reviewing the regional and international issues, bilateral defense, military ties and issues of the mutual interest.

General Bagheri referred to the successful tenure of Sergei Shoigu in the Russian Ministry of Defense and reiterated that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are strategic, deep and long-term, and will not be disrupted by the change of governments.

Undoubtedly, the amicable relations and interactions between the two countries will be increased in the new term, he stressed.

The visiting secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, for his part, said that his country is ready for all-out cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the regional affairs.

Condemning the cowardly assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, Shoigu added that the perpetrators of this heinous rime are seeking escalation of tension in the region.

