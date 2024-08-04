Iran to respond to assassinating Haniyeh by Zionists

Masoud Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi in Tehran on Sunday.

"The assassination of a guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran was an act against all international laws and a big mistake of the Zionists," Pezeshkian said, adding that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran expects all Islamic countries and freedom-seeking people in the entire world to strongly condemn such a crime."

The president declared that Iran would respond to the Israeli regime's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, condemning the Western countries for adopting double standards when it comes to human rights.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the president expressed hope that the negotiations of the diplomatic delegations on the resumption of relations between Iran and Jordan will be completed sooner in order for the two Islamic countries and the region to benefit from their potential and capabilities and their friendship and constructive cooperation.

Safadi, for his part, also conveyed warm greetings, congratulations and wishes of success to the president of Iran on behalf of the king of his country, stating that Jordan seeks to resume relations with the Islamic Republic and joint efforts to establish stability, security to make sure there is more peace in the region. He added that, "Jordan has strongly condemned the brutal aggression of the Zionist regime on Gaza from the very beginning."

Jordan's foreign minister also pointed to his country's condemnation of the assassination of Hamas chief Martyr Haniyeh and considered such an action to be Netanyahu's attempt to spread the war to the region.

Stressing his country's willingness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Safadi said that he had discussed ways to expand relations between the two countries during the Tehran trip.

