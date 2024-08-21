Racist Zionist regime root cause of regional security threat

In his reaction to a joint statement of the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand regarding the crisis in the West Asian region, Nasser Kan’ani pointed out that the statement covered only part of the facts and ignored other important parts, and emphasized that the request for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians and sending humanitarian aid quickly and adequately to the people of Gaza is a global demand, and the international community should take practical and effective steps to make it happen and force the Zionist regime to accept the conditions.

The joint statement issued by the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand once again showed the exertion of the double standards by these countries in relation to the fundamental human rights, international law and developments in the region, Kan’ani emphasized.

The overt and covert support for a regime that has been engaged in committing genocidal war against the oppressed Palestinian people means encouraging the criminal Zionist regime to continue these horrible crimes, the spokesman added.

The provisions of the statement issued by those two countries are a clear example of turning a blind eye to the facts and deviation of the public opinion, the diplomat stressed.

In a situation where the UN Security Council could not issue only a single statement condemning the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the Hamas politburo due to the unconditional support of the United States for the Zionist regime, the unreasonable call from Australia and New Zealand on the Islamic Republic of Iran means ignoring Iran's inherent right to punish the aggressor and create the deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime.

The criminal Zionist regime is the main cause of threat to the regional and international peace and security, Kan’ani added.

