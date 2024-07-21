China-Iran-Europe Railway Corridor launched

The formal ceremony was attended by Miad Salehi, Deputy Minister and CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, the Deputy Ambassador of China, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, and the Chargé d'Affaires of Turkmenistan.

Iran-China freight trains pass through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The freight train carrying minerals leaves Tehran's dry port to China today.

Also on July 16, the first Chinese transit train departed to Tehran from Shaanxi province in northwestern China through this new railway line connecting China and Iran.

This train route would be an important infrastructure for increasing trade between Iran and China and make Iran a safe gateway for China to Europe and vice versa.

Following Iran's transport diplomacy with the neighboring countries, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan had effective cooperation to launch this railway route.

Salehi added that the China-Iran-Europe railway corridor has high security and will take less time than sea transportation. In addition, it will be more economical for freight owners.

Over the past several years, Iran has expanded its trade routes with the regional countries, particularly via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

MNA/MRUD