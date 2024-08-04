Pezeshkian makes three new appointments

President Pezeshkian appointed Ali Tayebnia, Former Minister of Finance of Iran, as his high adviser.

Pezeshkian also appointed Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi as his vice president and head of the Plan and Budget Organization.

The Iranian president also appointed Shahram Dabiri as the president's deputy for parliamentary affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was appointed as the strategic deputy of the Iranian president.

Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth president on July 30 in a ceremony held at Tehran's parliament.

