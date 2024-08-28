  1. Iran
Fatemeh Mohajerani elected Iran 1st female govt. spokesperson

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – At the suggestion of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, Fatemeh Mohajerani was appointed as the first female government spokesperson of Iran.

Accordingly, Kamel Taghavi and Fatemeh Mohajerani were appointed the secretary and spokeswoman of the government during the administration of President Pezeshkian respectively.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi was the previous secretary and spokesman of the government in the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Born in Arak, Markazi province in 1970, Fatemeh Mohajerani has served as the head of the Technical and Vocational Training University of Shariati (special for females) in the 11th government.

On October 17, 2017, Mohajerani was elected as the head of the Center for Brilliant Talents by Seyyed Mohammad Bat’hai the then Minister of the Education.

