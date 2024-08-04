  1. Politics
Bagheri Kani:

Iran serious to hold Zionist regime accountable

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) –Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani says Iran's determination to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes is serious.

He wrote on his X account: Tonight, in response to the phone call by the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, which was our second phone conversation during the last 48 hours, we exchanged views on the process of developments in the region, and all three of us emphasized the continuation of consultation between the countries of the region.

He wrote that the situation in the West Asian region is very sensitive due to the continuation of the crimes and dangerous adventures of the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv.

Bagheri added, "The Muslim countries of the region should prevent the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and the expansion of the aggression of the Zionist regime in the region by adopting a unified and decisive position and coordinated actions. Iran's determination to hold the regime accountable is serious."

