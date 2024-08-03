US to send fighter jets to WA amid fears of regional war

The US Defense Department will move a fighter jet squadron to West Asia and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, France 24 reported.

In a statement, the department said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European and West Asia region and is taking steps to send more land-based ballistic missile defense weapons there.

The shifts come as US leaders worry about escalating tensions in West Asia in response to recent attacks by Israel on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which triggered threats of retaliation.

The assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday and senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut on Tuesday risk escalating the fighting into an all-out regional war, with Iran also warned to respond after the attack on its territory.

