Iran releases results of Haniyeh assassination investigations

"This action was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America," the statement reads.

According to the investigations, the terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, along with a strong explosion, from outside the area of ​​the Haniyeh's place of accommodation, it added.

The IRGC also emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh, adding that the terrorist Zionist regime would definitely face severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

MP/6184821